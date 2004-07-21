 

Political Education for Everyday Life

Document Actions
Online since 1992. The oldest continuously-publishing political/cultural site on the Web.

Bad Subjects: Political Education for Everyday Life seeks to revitalize progressive politics. We challenge progressive dogma by encouraging readers to think about the political dimension to all aspects of everyday life. We seek to broaden the audience for leftist and progressive writing through a commitment to accessibility and contemporary relevance.  more »


BAD SUBJECTS EDITORIAL: Post-2016 Presidential Election

from the Bad Subjects Editorial Collective








The election of Donald Trump to the Presidency of the United States is a sign that those of us involved in the literature of politics, print as well as social media, need to provide a level of political education essential to the critical interpretation of a complex culture, the development of an understanding of that culture, and lead to action promoting the general vitality and welfare of a real and functioning democracy. Therefore, we will be watching Trump's first 100 days...
read more >


POST-PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OP-EDS

Psycho-Politics of Implosion
Joseph Natoli

Whether or not "mere anarchy is loosed" as the New Norm in American society, the days and months ahead will show but we can now recognize that there are institutions, conditions, traditions, political parties, people, and realities and reasons that are perilously positioned, in a state of jeopardy read>


Angry Sons: Trump vs. Mom
Mike Mosher

Who voted against what Philip Wylie called "Momism"?
read »


You Weren't "Enthused"
Hugo Mack

135,000 African-American voters in Detroit sat out this crucial presidential election because they were not "enthused" by Hillary Clinton.
read »


Suicide of a Nation
Nicholas Ray

Pull the trigger. Okay, we just did.
read »

Bad Presidential Campaign 2016

Dispatches 2015-2016 from Mary Ellen Cain, Corey Gilbert, Harry Hammitt, Molly Hankwitz, Hugo Mack, Mike Mosher, Joseph Natoli, Thomas Powell, Patrick Powers, Nicholas Ray, Richard Von Busack, Don Zuzula. read »



Featured articles


Living Space and Parking Space in China
by Thomas Powell

The perennial question in China's history "Got Space?" resurfaces again in two areas of current boom-town growth, living space and parking space.
read »


Fool Me Three Times, You Must Be Kidding?
Anthony Bernardo

If Mr. Trump’s tax plan is wildly successful, the debt will increase, inflation will increase and that inflation will eventually result in a recession, as it has in the past. That is the real scenario of Laffer economics: debt, inflation, recession. read »


Things Both Crazy and Stupid, The Laffer Curve
Anthony Bernardo

Mixing an unrealistic scenario on either extreme side of the Laffer curve with mathematical principle that anything multiplied by zero equals zero, and then applying economic policy based on that, is very dangerous ground. read »


Our Millennial Age of Magic
by Joseph Natoli

Those who are on the wrong side of the wages/dividends divide live within the many distractions of technology that nourish the growth of a millennial magic mindset.

read »


When Psychics Ran for President on a Platform of Free Love
by Patrick Powers

The late 19th century was a time of revolution and free thinking. Victoria and Tennessee Claflin became involved, and Victoria ran for President. read »


The Speciousness of Origin: Notes from Palermo
by Dominic Pettman

In a Palermo natural history museum, ponder our inveterate need to diminish and hold out of sight our connectedness in the mesh of all life, our politics and presumptions in our blindness. read »

National Psychoanalysis
by Joseph Natoli

Consider the political situation, in which what any of the dramatis personae say masks “Unthought” that conceals its hidden heart.

The Neoliberal/Right-wing Psyche

The Liberal Psyche: Session One

The Liberal Psyche: Session Two

The Liberal Psyche: Session Three

The Leftist Psyche


Reviewsmore »

My Big Fat Fabricated Life: Problematic Portrayals of a TLC Star
by Tamara Watkins

Whitney Thore is an advocate for body positivity, but her reality TV show often contains messages that are counterproductive to this work. view »

It's 2016, He's Sixty-Nine, OK: Iggy Pop Plays Detroit
by Christi Griffis

The show kicked off with "Lust for Life" and I didn't really calm down much over the next 2 hours. view »


Toward a Comic Book Studies Division of the National Communications Association
by Jason Kahler

The Comic Book Studies Division would serve as a focal point for people working with comic books in a multitude of fields, within higher education or as independent scholars. view »


San Francisco 2015 LGBT Pride Parade
by Ron Henggeler

The Pride Parade this year was seven and a half hours long. view »



Mad Max: Fury Road To Thunderdome and Back Again
by Jason Kahler

The clickerati have been wringing their hands lately over the latest installment of George Miller's “Mad Max” film franchise. read »



Power Garb of Female Expression at Burning Man
by Patrick Powers

Clothing in a definite alternative style. read »


A Short, Shiny Glimpse: Jeff Koons Retrospective
by Orin Buck

Overall, a reprise of Pop Art. read »



My Name Is Rachel Corrie
by Ron Denner

My Name Is Rachel Corrie is a one-woman play that consists entirely of Rachel Corrie's own words. read »


The MC5 Build to a Gathering
by Sam Gould

Which was a rock n’ roll rebellion, you know? read »



Question Mark and the Mysterians' Mexican Michigan
by Mike Mosher

One can't talk properly about the band without embracing Chicano/a Michigan. read »




See Bad Reviews for earlier reviews.



New Issues (2016)

Bad Subjects Issue #90: Space

Edited by Mike Mosher and Molly Hankwitz

In this issue, Space is something to explore (determined by your residential status, citizenship or race) or to occupy in 2016. read »





Recent Issues

Bad Subjects Issue #89: Mass Extinction







Edited by Molly Hankwitz and Thomas Powell

In this issue, we turn our attention to Mass Extinction as a species in the contexts of climate change and Anthropocene hubris. read »


Bad Subjects Issue #88: The University








Edited by Molly Hankwitz and Mike Mosher

This issue investigates the University, its strengths, weaknesses and challenges in 2015. read »


Bad Subjects Issue #87: Weapons

Edited by Molly Hankwitz

This issue investigates how the topic of weapons is woven into the fabric of society and is broadly defined in the popular psyche and technological history. From words to pictures, to media culture and cinema, a culture of weaponry—from handguns to drones and beyond—preoccupies the global imagination. read »

Editorialsmore »

Google Outrages Me
by Patrick Powers

What will be the next sneaky trick they pull? What will it do to me next? read »



Track Palin and PTSD: Why it Should Not be Used in Stupid Political Games
by Don Zuzula

What I want to speak about is the gross negligence in the treatment of Sarah Palin's son’s PTSD. read »




Notes From a Higher Education Organizer: MLK and Anti-Capitalism
by Whit Alleys Dziurka

Every January folks in labor and education fields celebrate the great strides made by folks like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. read »



Veterans' Suicides
by Don Zuzula

People who have never served, or don't have family who have served, don't actually value their service. read »


Fair Share and Consent Based Organizing
by Whit Alleys Dziurka

Although Right to Work legislation differs, depending on what state you may live and work in, it aims to take away workers’ power to bargain for their own contracts. read »

Hard-Hearted Soft Drinks: The New York City Soda Pop War
by Patrick Powers

Untold billions of dollars are spent every year to encourage the public to buy the stuff.
read »


A Transgender Veteran’s Story: Misgendered for Surgery
by Char Davenport

I had been repeatedly misgendered, an unpleasant experience, at the Veterans Administration Hospital.
read »


Mental Health
by Whit Alleys Dziurka

So can we be awarded with the honor...?
read »



Organize!
by Whit Alleys Dziurka

It's your labor, and you should dictate what it looks like.
read »




Effigies of Ancestors at UC Berkeley
by Arlee Leonard

Regardless of who hung them, and whether in support or mockery of the times we are in, they show that black life is still being strangled out.
read »


Let's Change It Now
by Sam Quick

A poetic response to racist segregation in Grand Rapids, MI.
read »


15 Miles from Ferguson
by Mark Patrick

In a different St. Louis suburb, the security I have in my neighborhood is not something I earned or even deserve.
read »


My Generation
by Whit Alleys Dziurka

A reaction to an article on Millennials.
read »



The Bad Professor's Beltway Decoder: A Lexicon of Washington Media
by Adam Francis Cornford

markets, the: casinos for the rich that we subsidize.
national interest, the: corporate interest, the.
read »

REHABILITATION and Humanar®
by Colin Scholl

Official correspondence, and a modest proposal.
read »


Predator Drones, Reaper Drones, and Total Disconnect
by Rosalie Riegle

Catholic activists sat down in front of an entrance to Creech Air Force Base, Indian Springs, Nevada.
read »


See Bad Editorials for earlier editorials


For more information
Back Issues
Upcoming Issues

Bad Subjects #91: Faith













In what do you have faith? Do you have faith in Americans’ ability to elect a new President who won’t bring us to the brink of nuclear war with one misguided late-night tweet? Do you have faith in the local police to respect and protect all citizens? Did Bernie 2016 give you faith in Democratic Socialism, in young voters? Do you have faith in your skills, education, and training to make a career for yourself in a roiling, shifting society? Do you have faith in a God, gods, or your dogs? Do you have faith in your rationality? Do you buy lottery tickets?

We at Bad Subjects invite you to pull back the curtain on your faith, whatever shape it takes, and examine its sociopolitical ramifications.

Submissions should be written with a scholarly tone, but accessible to a wide audience, and footnotes are discouraged. Please become familiar with the publication (our rich archive!) and its general range of articles before submission. Quality submissions outside of this issue's theme will be considered. Send your pieces to submissions.badsubjects@gmail.com by January 1, 2017. Please submit essays in .rtf or .doc format. Authors do not have to submit graphics to accompany their pieces, however, if you choose to do so, please send as a JPEG no larger than 6", at 72 or 96 dpi.

Bad Subjects: Political Education in Everyday Life. The oldest continuously-publishing political/cultural presence on the Web.

Collective Action
Collective ActionCollective Action, the second Bad Subjects anthology, is available today at your favorite local independent bookstore. (Get the first one, too.)
 
Personal tools