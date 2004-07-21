from the Bad Subjects Editorial Collective































The election of Donald Trump to the Presidency of the United States is a sign that those of us involved in the literature of politics, print as well as social media, need to provide a level of political education essential to the critical interpretation of a complex culture, the development of an understanding of that culture, and lead to action promoting the general vitality and welfare of a real and functioning democracy. Therefore, we will be watching Trump's first 100 days...

Psycho-Politics of Implosion

Joseph Natoli

Whether or not "mere anarchy is loosed" as the New Norm in American society, the days and months ahead will show but we can now recognize that there are institutions, conditions, traditions, political parties, people, and realities and reasons that are perilously positioned, in a state of jeopardy read>

Angry Sons: Trump vs. Mom

Mike Mosher



Who voted against what Philip Wylie called "Momism"?

You Weren't "Enthused"

Hugo Mack



135,000 African-American voters in Detroit sat out this crucial presidential election because they were not "enthused" by Hillary Clinton.

Suicide of a Nation

Nicholas Ray



Pull the trigger. Okay, we just did.

Dispatches 2015-2016 from Mary Ellen Cain, Corey Gilbert, Harry Hammitt, Molly Hankwitz, Hugo Mack, Mike Mosher, Joseph Natoli, Thomas Powell, Patrick Powers, Nicholas Ray, Richard Von Busack, Don Zuzula. read »

Featured articles

Living Space and Parking Space in China

by Thomas Powell



The perennial question in China's history "Got Space?" resurfaces again in two areas of current boom-town growth, living space and parking space.

Fool Me Three Times, You Must Be Kidding?

Anthony Bernardo

If Mr. Trump’s tax plan is wildly successful, the debt will increase, inflation will increase and that inflation will eventually result in a recession, as it has in the past. That is the real scenario of Laffer economics: debt, inflation, recession. read »





Things Both Crazy and Stupid, The Laffer Curve

Anthony Bernardo

Mixing an unrealistic scenario on either extreme side of the Laffer curve with mathematical principle that anything multiplied by zero equals zero, and then applying economic policy based on that, is very dangerous ground. read »





Our Millennial Age of Magic

by Joseph Natoli

Those who are on the wrong side of the wages/dividends divide live within the many distractions of technology that nourish the growth of a millennial magic mindset.





When Psychics Ran for President on a Platform of Free Love

by Patrick Powers

The late 19th century was a time of revolution and free thinking. Victoria and Tennessee Claflin became involved, and Victoria ran for President. read »

The Speciousness of Origin: Notes from Palermo

by Dominic Pettman

In a Palermo natural history museum, ponder our inveterate need to diminish and hold out of sight our connectedness in the mesh of all life, our politics and presumptions in our blindness. read »

National Psychoanalysis

by Joseph Natoli

Consider the political situation, in which what any of the dramatis personae say masks “Unthought” that conceals its hidden heart.

The Neoliberal/Right-wing Psyche



The Liberal Psyche: Session One



The Liberal Psyche: Session Two



The Liberal Psyche: Session Three



The Leftist Psyche





My Big Fat Fabricated Life: Problematic Portrayals of a TLC Star

by Tamara Watkins

Whitney Thore is an advocate for body positivity, but her reality TV show often contains messages that are counterproductive to this work. view »

It's 2016, He's Sixty-Nine, OK: Iggy Pop Plays Detroit

by Christi Griffis

The show kicked off with "Lust for Life" and I didn't really calm down much over the next 2 hours. view »





Toward a Comic Book Studies Division of the National Communications Association

by Jason Kahler

The Comic Book Studies Division would serve as a focal point for people working with comic books in a multitude of fields, within higher education or as independent scholars. view »

San Francisco 2015 LGBT Pride Parade

by Ron Henggeler

The Pride Parade this year was seven and a half hours long. view »







Mad Max: Fury Road To Thunderdome and Back Again

by Jason Kahler

The clickerati have been wringing their hands lately over the latest installment of George Miller's “Mad Max” film franchise. read »







Power Garb of Female Expression at Burning Man

by Patrick Powers

Clothing in a definite alternative style. read »





A Short, Shiny Glimpse: Jeff Koons Retrospective

by Orin Buck

Overall, a reprise of Pop Art. read »







My Name Is Rachel Corrie

by Ron Denner

My Name Is Rachel Corrie is a one-woman play that consists entirely of Rachel Corrie's own words. read »





The MC5 Build to a Gathering

by Sam Gould

Which was a rock n’ roll rebellion, you know? read »







Question Mark and the Mysterians' Mexican Michigan

by Mike Mosher

One can't talk properly about the band without embracing Chicano/a Michigan. read »







