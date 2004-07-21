Political Education for Everyday Life
Bad Subjects: Political Education for Everyday Life seeks to revitalize progressive politics. We challenge progressive dogma by encouraging readers to think about the political dimension to all aspects of everyday life. We seek to broaden the audience for leftist and progressive writing through a commitment to accessibility and contemporary relevance. more »
BAD SUBJECTS EDITORIAL: Post-2016 Presidential Election
from the Bad Subjects Editorial Collective
The election of Donald Trump to the Presidency of the United States is a sign that those of us involved in the literature of politics, print as well as social media, need to provide a level of political education essential to the critical interpretation of a complex culture, the development of an understanding of that culture, and lead to action promoting the general vitality and welfare of a real and functioning democracy. Therefore, we will be watching Trump's first 100 days...
Psycho-Politics of Implosion
Whether or not "mere anarchy is loosed" as the New Norm in American society, the days and months ahead will show but we can now recognize that there are institutions, conditions, traditions, political parties, people, and realities and reasons that are perilously positioned, in a state of jeopardy read>
Angry Sons: Trump vs. Mom
Who voted against what Philip Wylie called "Momism"?
You Weren't "Enthused"
135,000 African-American voters in Detroit sat out this crucial presidential election because they were not "enthused" by Hillary Clinton.
Suicide of a Nation
Pull the trigger. Okay, we just did.
Bad Presidential Campaign 2016
Dispatches 2015-2016 from Mary Ellen Cain, Corey Gilbert, Harry Hammitt, Molly Hankwitz, Hugo Mack, Mike Mosher, Joseph Natoli, Thomas Powell, Patrick Powers, Nicholas Ray, Richard Von Busack, Don Zuzula. read »
Featured articles
Living Space and Parking Space in China
The perennial question in China's history "Got Space?" resurfaces again in two areas of current boom-town growth, living space and parking space.
Fool Me Three Times, You Must Be Kidding?
If Mr. Trump’s tax plan is wildly successful, the debt will increase, inflation will increase and that inflation will eventually result in a recession, as it has in the past. That is the real scenario of Laffer economics: debt, inflation, recession. read »
Things Both Crazy and Stupid, The Laffer Curve
Mixing an unrealistic scenario on either extreme side of the Laffer curve with mathematical principle that anything multiplied by zero equals zero, and then applying economic policy based on that, is very dangerous ground. read »
Our Millennial Age of Magic
Those who are on the wrong side of the wages/dividends divide live within the many distractions of technology that nourish the growth of a millennial magic mindset.read »
When Psychics Ran for President on a Platform of Free Love
The late 19th century was a time of revolution and free thinking. Victoria and Tennessee Claflin became involved, and Victoria ran for President. read »
The Speciousness of Origin: Notes from Palermo
In a Palermo natural history museum, ponder our inveterate need to diminish and hold out of sight our connectedness in the mesh of all life, our politics and presumptions in our blindness. read »
National Psychoanalysis
Consider the political situation, in which what any of the dramatis personae say masks “Unthought” that conceals its hidden heart.
The Neoliberal/Right-wing Psyche
The Liberal Psyche: Session One
The Liberal Psyche: Session Two
The Liberal Psyche: Session Three
My Big Fat Fabricated Life: Problematic Portrayals of a TLC Star
Whitney Thore is an advocate for body positivity, but her reality TV show often contains messages that are counterproductive to this work. view »
It's 2016, He's Sixty-Nine, OK: Iggy Pop Plays Detroit
The show kicked off with "Lust for Life" and I didn't really calm down much over the next 2 hours. view »
Toward a Comic Book Studies Division of the National Communications Association
The Comic Book Studies Division would serve as a focal point for people working with comic books in a multitude of fields, within higher education or as independent scholars. view »
San Francisco 2015 LGBT Pride Parade
The Pride Parade this year was seven and a half hours long. view »
Mad Max: Fury Road To Thunderdome and Back Again
The clickerati have been wringing their hands lately over the latest installment of George Miller's “Mad Max” film franchise. read »
Power Garb of Female Expression at Burning Man
Clothing in a definite alternative style. read »
A Short, Shiny Glimpse: Jeff Koons Retrospective
Overall, a reprise of Pop Art. read »
My Name Is Rachel Corrie
My Name Is Rachel Corrie is a one-woman play that consists entirely of Rachel Corrie's own words. read »
The MC5 Build to a Gathering
Which was a rock n’ roll rebellion, you know? read »
Question Mark and the Mysterians' Mexican Michigan
One can't talk properly about the band without embracing Chicano/a Michigan. read »
New Issues (2016)
Edited by Mike Mosher and Molly Hankwitz
In this issue, Space is something to explore (determined by your residential status, citizenship or race) or to occupy in 2016. read »
Google Outrages Me
What will be the next sneaky trick they pull? What will it do to me next? read »
Track Palin and PTSD: Why it Should Not be Used in Stupid Political Games
What I want to speak about is the gross negligence in the treatment of Sarah Palin's son’s PTSD. read »
Notes From a Higher Education Organizer: MLK and Anti-Capitalism
Every January folks in labor and education fields celebrate the great strides made by folks like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. read »
Veterans' Suicides
People who have never served, or don't have family who have served, don't actually value their service. read »
Fair Share and Consent Based Organizing
Although Right to Work legislation differs, depending on what state you may live and work in, it aims to take away workers’ power to bargain for their own contracts. read »
Hard-Hearted Soft Drinks: The New York City Soda Pop War
Untold billions of dollars are spent every year to encourage the public to buy the stuff.
A Transgender Veteran’s Story: Misgendered for Surgery
I had been repeatedly misgendered, an unpleasant experience, at the Veterans Administration Hospital.
Mental Health
So can we be awarded with the honor...?
Organize!
It's your labor, and you should dictate what it looks like.
Effigies of Ancestors at UC Berkeley
Regardless of who hung them, and whether in support or mockery of the times we are in, they show that black life is still being strangled out.
Let's Change It Now
A poetic response to racist segregation in Grand Rapids, MI.
15 Miles from Ferguson
In a different St. Louis suburb, the security I have in my neighborhood is not something I earned or even deserve.
My Generation
A reaction to an article on Millennials.
The Bad Professor's Beltway Decoder: A Lexicon of Washington Media
markets, the: casinos for the rich that we subsidize.
REHABILITATION and Humanar®
Official correspondence, and a modest proposal.
Catholic activists sat down in front of an entrance to Creech Air Force Base, Indian Springs, Nevada.
